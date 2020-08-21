Administrators prepared for Covid-19 to change life on campus, but students partied anyway

(CNN) College students knew that returning to school for in-person classes this fall would be unlike any other semester -- after all, Covid-19 testing, social distancing and mask wearing have become the new normal.

But as thousands of students return to campuses, and in spite of the risks, some are proving the urge to socialize and party too tempting to resist. At least 15 states are reporting positive cases of Covid-19 at colleges and universities. As a result, some schools are reversing their decision to hold in-person classes for the whole fall semester.

Duncan Donahue is a junior at the University of Notre Dame living off campus. He describes refreshing his university's Covid-19 case tracking dashboard as "harrowing."

Now that his university halted in-person classes for two weeks in an attempt to curtail the rising number of Covid-19 cases, which have surpassed 300 as of Thursday, Donahue has mixed feelings about the parties his classmates threw.

"We've all been cooped up for six months and not been able to enjoy certain social events that we normally do. And so, I think that for a lot of students, coming back to Notre Dame was sort of like a chance to return to normalcy" Donahue told CNN. "Obviously that's a terrible idea, but I sympathize with the idea."

