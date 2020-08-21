Toronto mosques have been attacked 6 times in the last 3 months

(CNN) The windows of a mosque in downtown Toronto were smashed earlier this week, in what a national association says is the sixth act of vandalism in three months targeting the city's Islamic houses of worship.

The latest attack happened on August 16 at Masjid Toronto on Adelaide Street, according to the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC). It is the third time in three weeks that the windows at this location have had to be repaired, the organization said.

"These incidents are now occurring at a frightening rate and we cannot accept to wait any longer for police action," the organization said in a news release on Monday. "MAC condemns these acts of hate that threaten the safety of our community."

Masjid Toronto, which is part of MAC, has two locations in the city's downtown area. Both locations have been vandalized three times in the last three months, according to MAC. The attacks have involved break-in attempts, broken windows and offensive graffiti, the organization said.

Toronto police told CNN in an email that they were aware of "several reports of damage and mischief since June 1, 2020" at the two mosques.

