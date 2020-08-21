Notre Dame's student newspaper runs front-page plea: 'Don't make us write obituaries'

(CNN) The University of Notre Dame announced Tuesday it would move to virtual learning, a temporary, two-week shift meant to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Later that day, editorial board members of The Observer -- the student newspaper covering Notre Dame, as well as neighboring Saint Mary's College and Holy Cross College -- held an emergency Zoom meeting. They discussed the school's announcement and the option of temporary remote learning versus going virtual for the entire semester.

An editor spoke up: "I've been thinking about this for a while," the editor said. "About what we're going to do when they make us write obituaries."

That's how the idea was born. On Friday, The Observer's front page highlighted this plea: "Don't make us write obituaries."

"We wanted to make the messaging clear that we all have a role to play in keeping the tri-campus community safe," editor-in-chief Maria Leontaras, a senior at St. Mary's, told CNN. "There are more people here than just young students who could possibly recover from the virus."

