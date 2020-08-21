James Beard Foundation tables its culinary awards for 2020 and 2021

(CNN) As Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry by forcing closures that could be permanent shutdowns for so many, the James Beard Foundation announced on Thursday that it would not present awards in its Restaurant and Chefs categories in 2020.

Clare Reichenbach, the foundation's CEO, shared the organization's reasoning in a statement

"The uncertainty of this time for our industry is already a hard reality and considering anyone to have won or lost within the current tumultuous hospitality ecosystem does not in fact feel like the right thing to do. In short, an honor which we know is held in high regard, at the moment, feels minor when compared to the dire situation we are in," Reichenbach said in the statement.

The James Beard Awards are among the most prestigious culinary prizes. The awards have been held every year since 1991, making the 2020 hiatus a first.

The foundation has also announced that it will not hold a traditional awards presentation in 2021.