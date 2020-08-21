Another Fort Hood soldier has gone missing. The Army is asking for help finding him

(CNN) The US Army is asking for the public's help in finding 23-year-old Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes, according to a statement from Fort Hood in Texas.

"The 1st Cavalry Division is actively attempting to locate Sgt. Elder Fernandes who has gone missing," the statement said. "Our primary concern is for his health and well-being."

Fernandes is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 133 pounds, according to the Killeen Police Department, which is investigating his disappearance. Police said he was last seen wearing black army shorts and a t-shirt with red athletic shoes.

We are seeking your help in locating Sgt. Elder Fernandes.

Please contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170 or US Army CID at 254-287-2722, if you have any information on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/81I1SEx9hl — 1st Cavalry Division (@1stCavalryDiv) August 20, 2020

According to Killeen police, Fernandes' family said the 23-year-old was last seen on Monday afternoon by his staff sergeant when he was dropped off at his home in Killeen.

"This is very, very unusual," Isbael Fernandes, the missing soldier's aunt, told CNN affiliate KTRK. She last spoke with her nephew last Friday morning and said that he'd called his mother on Sunday. Fernandes promised to call again on Monday, his aunt said.