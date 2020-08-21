Los Angeles police arrest two men, seek another in attack against three transgender women

(CNN) Los Angeles police are on the hunt for one final man suspected in a robbery and hate crime incident against three transgender women.

Two men are in custody. Willie Walker, 42, was arrested in Hollywood Wednesday and on an extortion charge, police said , and Carlton Callway, 29, was arrested Thursday on a robbery charge with a hate crime enhancement. Police said they're still looking for 22-year-old Davion Williams, who is suspected of assaulting the victims with a deadly weapon.

It is unclear if Walker and Callway have legal representation.

The women were robbed and assaulted in Hollywood Monday, police said. During the incident, one man approached one victim with a metal bar and demanded her shoes and bracelet, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. The man later assaulted another victim with a bottle, knocking her to the ground, according to police. Throughout the attack, police said, the man made derogatory remarks about the women being transgender.

"We believe these crimes were motivated by hate because the victims were transgender women and derogatory remarks were made by the suspect about the victims," Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said.

