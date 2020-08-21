(CNN)As 19-year-old Alyannah Buhman begins her junior year of pre-law studies at Iowa State University, she has ambitions of a career in civil rights law.
She is inspired by her grandfather, a police officer, and by growing up biracial in a small town in which there were only a few Black people.
But living with diabetes during a pandemic presents major challenges to those dreams, most of which aren't immediately obvious. "If you look at me you'd think I was perfectly normal, until you saw a little device sticking out," she said.
That device checks her blood sugar every few minutes, buzzing if it's too high or too low, and houses a pump that can kick in to deliver insulin. Infections can easily disrupt that delicate balance, throwing her glucose into wild fluctuations.
The threat of coronavirus has left her "very on edge," she said. "I get sick really easily. I cannot fight off anything to save my life. I start puking everywhere. It's a terrifying thought."
As college students move into dorms, apartments and fraternity or sorority houses for the fall semester, Buhman is one of countless young Americans with chronic conditions now shouldering the risk of campus life in order to pursue their dreams.
These young people are funny, energetic, ambitious and generous, with illness giving them more wisdom than their years merit.
With weakened immune systems, they want people to know that Covid-19 won't just simply pass through them, presenting with only mild symptoms. It could severely hobble or kill them.
These high-risk individuals are taking precautions, and they hope you will, too.
Because their lives depend on it.
That's what Alyannah Buhman, Maddy Boehme and Alexandria Stamer said in a video produced by the Hashimoto's Encephalopathy SREAT Alliance, emphasizing the need for social distancing and mask adherence to protect young people with a range of conditions compromising their immune systems.
College students are returning to campus during a pandemic
About 3% of the adult US population is immunocompromised, or some 7 million Americans, according to a National Health Interview Survey. And 1 in 10 people is affected by one of about 7,000 known rare diseases, according to Global Genes, an organization that advocates for patients and families affected by rare medical conditions.
Half of those affected are children, and three in 10 children with rare diseases won't survive to their fifth birthday.
Kids who luckily make it to their college years pursue their educational dreams, romance and and happiness — with some modifications, particularly during a pandemic.
"Just because classes are online doesn't mean our illness or disability goes away," said Sneha Dave, founder and executive director of Health Advocacy Summit, a group that empowers young adults and college students through advocacy events and programs. She recently graduated from Indiana University.
Dave appeared on a disability caucus panel at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, and worked with the American College Health Association, to help author a tool kit for vulnerable students returning to campus who need to ask for reasonable accommodations from administrators and professors.
During the pandemic, Dave urges students needing health-related accommodations for their dorms, classes and activities to meticulously document what they've requested and what the school has agreed to modify for them.
"I can't emphasize enough the point to have everything in writing, she said. "Universities will have to be held accountable if they are choosing to be in person."
An aspiring civil rights attorney with diabetes fears college parties
Buhman lives in an off-campus apartment with two other women, where she takes all her classes online and is continuing her role this year with an extracurricular mentoring program -- albeit virtually. Although she lives off campus, she has a roommate who has to take labs in person, in courses that could number up to a hundred students.
To control virus spread, Iowa State has pivoted to virtual learning, mandated masks on campus, cut class sizes, emphasized social distancing and expanded Wi-Fi availability further outside buildings. But the school can't control everything.
For instance, the college made headlines this week with its so-called "801" parties, a reference to 8:01 a.m. the Saturday before classes start, when huge parties begin early in the morning and last all day.
"I sat inside all day because I was terrified," Buhman said. "I have a feeling that over the next few weeks the coronavirus will explode."
Before the 801 parties, 175 incoming Iowa State students had already tested positive during the school's move-in period, or 2.2% of students, the university reported. They were able to quarantine in isolated rooms.
She fears what could happen if that type of party culture were to continue abated. "I get nervous," she said. "It's a very real virus. It's a scary thing."