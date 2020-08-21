Summer is on its way out and Labor Day is on the horizon, but you don’t have to wait until the long weekend to start saving on tech, home items, apparel and more. A few retailers are already running Labor Day promotions (looking at you, Lowe’s and The Home Depot), while others are squeezing in separate summertime sales before the new season hits. See below to shop and save on our picks this weekend.

Tech and electronics

Motorola PHOTO: Motorola

Motorola

If you’ve had your eye on a Motorola phone, now’s a good time to buy. In honor of back-to-school season, the company is taking $500 off the Motorola Razr and $200 off the Motorola Edge+, along with savings on a slew of other phones.

Lenovo

Already marked-down tech from Lenovo, including laptops, PCs, monitors and more, is an extra 8% off this weekend only. Use code CLEARANCE8 to snag the additional savings through Sunday.

Lifeproof

Outfit your phone with a new case and screen protector from Lifeproof. Right now, you can score 20% off when you buy both from the retailer, even if they’re for different devices, through August 26.

Home and health

Lowe's PHOTO: Lowe's

Lowe’s

Lowe’s is ready to bring on fall with Labor Day savings on thousands of items. Whether you need a new appliance, want to upgrade your tool kit or are looking for furniture, you’ll find everything you need at this sale ahead of the holiday weekend.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot is also