Just a few years back, whole-home audio was a super costly expense that also required a lot of wiring. Wi-Fi’s gotten stronger, more music services have launched and tech companies are delivering systems that remove the hassle and bring the price down. Sonos is a prime example of that, with an array of products across multiple price points. The brand is also focusing solely on whole-home audio, unlike some other brands in the space.

The lineup ranges from ultra expensive soundbars that can replace full-home theater setups to entry-level portable speakers. It aims to offer an audio solution that works for any type of room and at any budget. Sonos also switched things up when it announced the S2 platform — it was a bit of a botched rollout, as it resulted in some products losing support and features, but a majority of recent Sonos products are fully supported.

So let’s run through the lineup of Sonos speakers, soundbars and woofers.

The starter: Sonos One ($199; sonos.com)

Sonos One

At $199, the One is the affordable smart speaker from Sonos. It has a pretty basic tall, rectangular design with rounded edges that give it a homey-meets-modern feel. The One is compact (just over 6 inches by 4 inches), meaning it’s compact enough to be tucked on a bookshelf, a nightstand or a mantle without taking up a considerable amount of space. Two amplifiers, a tweeter and a woofer power the sound. The audio experience is rich and clear while also sporting the ability to fill a decent-size room and offer a vibrant mix. It’s on par with the sound from a HomePod, but you’d likely need two Amazon Echos to reach this sound level.

Sonos One also doubles as a smart speaker, as you can choose your preferred voice assistant — either Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant — to answer your calls (and be at your beck and call), thanks to the built-in microphone array.

The Sonos One is kind of the gateway to the Sonos ecosystem as of now, and for $199, you’re getting a full-featured smart speaker that packs a punch with sound.

The expander: Sonos One SL ($179; sonos.com)