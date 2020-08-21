When you need to concentrate, relax, or otherwise tune out the world around you, a pair of headphones featuring active noise cancellation can be a godsend. Of course, as with any headphones, you’ll want to consider sound quality, comfort and other features like Bluetooth connectivity. But when you’re in the market for an ANC pair specifically, you want headphones that’ll block out distractions.

So we set forth on a distraction-blocking mission, testing headphones that boast ANC as a headlining feature. We ultimately chose 15 pairs, based on reading reviews and our editorial expertise in the market, and tested them all extensively. And, to be sure of our picks, we continually test the latest and greatest headphone offerings as they come onto the market (evidenced here, as our top overall pick, Sony’s latest over-ear cans, have unseated our previous top choice, the Beats Solo Pros).