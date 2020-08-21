If you’ve been plagued with dark circles and have no idea what causes them, you’re not alone.

“There are many things that can cause dark eye circles, and top of the list are lack of sleep, dehydration and genetics,” says Shea Amiruddin, director of skin care education at national skin care studio Heyday. “Iron deficiencies can weaken blood vessels and lead to pooling of blood in certain areas. In addition, your body repairs itself during deep sleep, so lack of sleep can inhibit this action, leading to poor circulation in these areas, along with deoxygenated blood.”

While you can certainly try to figure out the root cause of your dark circles and fix them through various lifestyle changes, there are also certain helpful ingredients, which have different benefits and are known to reduce the look of dark circles, that you can easily incorporate into your daily routine. These are a few you should absolutely look for:

Vitamin C

“One of the best ingredients to find in eye creams is vitamin C because it gets rid of free radicals and brightens the skin,” says Amiruddin. Vitamin C is also a potent collagen booster, and so the addition of vitamin C to your nightly regimen can help thicken the delicate under-eye area and conceal discoloration.

Vitamin K

“Vitamin K stimulates tissue renewal and is a potent antioxidant,” says Amiruddin. An evaluation of a cotton pad containing vitamin K and caffeine found that the pad acted as an emollient and drastically reduced the appearance of under-eye circles.

Caffeine

“Caffeine is great at increasing microcirculation, which in turn can help reduce the appearance of dark circles,” says Amiruddin. Caffeine is also a known de-puffer, which is ideal if you struggle with getting enough sleep.

Ceramides

Ceramides are lipids (fats) that make up a component of the skin barrier and allow the skin to retain moisture while protecting it against irritants like dust and pollution. “Creams and serums with ceramides and peptides (short-chain amino acids) will help hydrate and stimulate collagen and elastin production, which plumps the skin and pushes it away from the pooled blood,” says Shannon McLinden, founder of natural skin care brand FarmHouse Fresh. Studies have also shown that since ceramides mimic the skin’s natural moisturizing systems, they’re even more effective in preventing dehydration, a common cause of dark under-eye circles.