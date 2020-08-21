When Apple unveiled the new 27-inch iMac in early August, it wasn’t the full redesign we’d been hoping to see. Though the iMac is the same on the surface, the company made meaningful internal upgrades across every configuration available. Faster (and newer!) processors let you accomplish more tasks without hearing the fan kick in. There’s a 1080p camera swapped in, replacing the aging 720p lens. SSDs across the board, dedicated GPUs, improved speakers and more microphones round out the changes.

Appealing as an all-in-one option — a full Mac computer housed in the display, an articulating stand, a Magic Mouse and a Magic Keyboard sans number pad — this powerhouse could be a family computer with multiple users.

We’ve been using the new 27-inch iMac for almost three weeks now to determine one thing: Is it worth the upgrade, or should you wait f