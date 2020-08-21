Stealthy thieves broke into a Japanese ninja museum and stole a million yen

(CNN) A ninja museum in central Japan had some stealthy visitors this week -- thieves who broke in and stole more than a million yen ($9,470) in the middle of the night.

The Iga-ryu Ninja Museum, located in Iga city in Mie Prefecture, is dedicated to the history and practices of ninja. It notified police after an alarm went off in the early hours of Monday morning.

At the time, there were no staff at the museum, which is a popular tourist site. When the police arrived, they found the museum entrance had been forced open, and the safe containing the money was missing.

The safe, which weighed about 150 kilograms (330 pounds), held admission fees from more than 1,000 visitors, according to the museum.

"It was a three-minute job," said an official at the museum, who requested anonymity for privacy reasons. "It was planned, they must have scoped us out and singled us out."

