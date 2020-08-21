Hong Kong (CNN) Zaran Vachha was born and raised in Hong Kong. Yet the 34-year-old, of Indian, Iranian, Malay and Sri Lankan descent, says the Chinese city has never treated him like one of its own.

He says he has been spat at, cussed at, and denied public services. When he sits down on the subway, nearby passengers often get up or move away.

Once, he saw an intoxicated woman unconscious in the middle of the road. He carried her to safety, and ran into a convenience store to buy her water. When he came back out, he says police who thought he'd drugged her shoved him against a wall and slapped handcuffs on him, before witnesses came to his defense.

The problem, he says, is the color of his skin.

"I've always considered Hong Kong my home, but I've always felt like an outsider," said Vachha. "Being a person of color in Hong Kong, you get looked down on, no matter what. ... The darker you are, the worse you're treated."

