Entrepreneur sets up PPE vending machines at Canadian airport and malls

(CNN) You can get candy, soda and all sorts of snacks from vending machines, but why not personal protective equipment?

One man from Toronto is hoping to change all of that.

Gilad Levy, 47, general manager at payments company Nayax Canada, has set up vending machines stocked with face masks, hand sanitizer and even disposable gloves at Pearson International Airport in Toronto and a number of malls across Canada.

The idea for the vending machines came about as Covid-19 began spreading across Canada and there was a need for PPE. Levy has a background as a first responder, having been a volunteer with an EMS in New York for several years, and wanted to find a way to help.

"When the pandemic started, I was thinking about ways that I could help, and then I realized that I could combine my expertise with cashless payment solutions and my knowledge of PPEs to help setup vending machines so that people could keep safe as they resume their daily activities and in order to help stop the spread of this deadly virus," Levy told CNN.

