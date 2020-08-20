Two tropical systems could threaten the Gulf Coast at the same time

(CNN) Gulf Coast residents need to pay attention as not one, but two tropical systems could impact the area in the coming days.

The first system to watch is Tropical Depression Thirteen (TD-13), which is about 800 miles east of the northern Leeward Island. Tropical storm watches have been issued for St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, Saba and St. Eustatius. Additional watches may be issued as the storm approaches more areas in the next few days.

The second system, Tropical Depression Fourteen (TD-14), is about 200 miles east of the Honduras/Nicaragua border. A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of Honduras.

This storm is expected to become better organized later Thursday, meaning an upgrade to tropical storm is likely to occur in the next 24 hours.

"Regardless of development, this disturbance will likely produce heavy rains across a large portion of Central America and southeastern Mexico late this week and this weekend," the National Hurricane Center says.

