For the first time in more than 100 years, the extremely rare wolverine has returned to Mount Rainier National Park

(CNN) A rare family of wolverines has made its home at Mount Rainier National Park for the first time in over a century, park officials announced Thursday.

The first reproductive female wolverine and her two offspring -- called kits -- were discovered by scientist of the Cascades Carnivore Project in collaboration with the National Park Service, officials said.

Sometimes resembling a small bear with a bushy tail, the wolverine is the largest land-dweller of the weasel family. The animal is heavy built with short, rounded ears, small eyes, and large feet that are handy for traveling through snow, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

It is estimated that only 300-1000 wolverines inhabit the lower 48 US states, making the carnivore an exceptionally rare sight, said park officials.

"It's really, really exciting," said Mount Rainier National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins. "It tells us something about the condition of the park -- that when we have such large-ranging carnivores present on the landscape that we're doing a good job of managing our wilderness."

