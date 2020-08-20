A Texas school system can't make a Black teen cut his dreadlocks, court rules

(CNN) A Texas teenager, who was punished over the length of his dreadlocks, won't have to cut his hair to return to school after a federal court blocked the district from enforcing its hair-length policy against him.

US District Court Judge George C. Hanks, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction this week that requires the Barbers Hill Independent School District in Mont Belvieu, Texas, to allow Kaden Bradford to attend school and participate in extracurricular activities without cutting his hair.

Bradford, who is returning to Barbers Hill High School for his junior year, has been wearing his hair in locs since the seventh grade and hasn't cut it since then because the locs would unravel.

"Locs is a natural Black hair formation and I am an African American," he told CNN. "Also to piggyback off of that I've grown up around the Trinidadian culture and locs is a very important part in that culture as well."

He wore his locs up in a hairband to comply with the school's grooming code, which said male students' hair "will not extend, at any time, below the eyebrows, below the ear lobes, or below the top of a T-shirt collar."

