Texas could freeze property taxes in cities that defund police, governor warns

(CNN) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced plans to freeze property taxes in cities that vote to defund their police departments. The state is particularly dependent on property taxes for revenue, so the move could be stifling.

"Any city that defunds police departments will have its property tax revenue frozen at the current level," Abbott said this week . "They will never be able to increase property tax revenue again if they defund police."

His announcement came one week after Austin city officials voted to cut the Austin Police Department budget by a third and funnel those funds into social services.

Abbott said the move to defund police departments -- which involves reallocating funds from police departments to services like education, housing and health care, rather than abolishing police departments outright -- "puts Texans in danger and invites lawlessness into our cities."

"Cities that endanger their residents should not be able to turn around and raise more taxes from those same Texans," he said in a statement on Tuesday.