These variables affect whether you live, die or get help during the pandemic

(CNN) As the US continues to grapple with the dual crises of coronavirus and racism, two things have become clear: People of color are being hit hardest by the virus, and systemic inequities are largely to blame.

Eight months into the pandemic, race and ethnicity data on Covid-19 now paint a more complete picture than before . The numbers are stark, confirming what experts and minority communities have long suspected.

The statistics are no coincidence: Public health officials have long known that systemic racism is a public health issue. But the coronavirus pandemic, set against a national reckoning on race since the killing of George Floyd, has amplified the problem.

"What Covid-19 does is actually shine a light on a problem that was already there," said Dr. Lisa Cooper, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity.

