(CNN) An Iowa restaurant owner is firing up his grill to supply hundreds of free meals for his community after thousands fell victim to a line of devastating storms last week.

A powerful derecho tore through the Midwest last Monday, damaging homes and leaving millions without power throughout Iowa and Illinois.

A derecho (pronounced similar to "deh-REY-cho") is a widespread, long-lived windstorm associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.

As the community struggles to return to normal, barbeque restaurant owner Willie Fairley is using his grill at Willie Ray's Q Shack to provide his neighbors with at least 400 meals daily at no cost.

"It's terrible right now. You got a lot of people still without power," Fairley told CNN. "We're just trying to do what we can as a company to make sure we did our part.