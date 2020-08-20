Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. says he is 'cancer free' after February diagnosis

(CNN) Baltimore Orioles legendary former shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. said he is "cancer free" after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in February, according to MLB.com.

The 59-year-old, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2007, said he underwent prostate surgery in March.

"It's been a pretty miraculous few months." Ripken told reporters on a conference call Thursday, according to MLB.com.

Ripken played his entire 21-year career with the Orioles, retiring in 2001. In 1995, he broke Lou Gehrig's Major League record for consecutive games played when he appeared in his 2,131st straight game. He went on to extend that streak to 2,632 games.

He remains the Orioles franchise leader in games, runs, hits, home runs, doubles, and RBI.