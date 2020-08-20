Zoo creates baby shower registry for endangered pregnant gorilla

(CNN) Audubon Zoo created a baby shower registry for an expecting gorilla -- and it's bananas!

Tumani, a critically endangered western lowland gorilla, is expecting her first baby and needs some items to help her prepare for motherhood.

Similar to a human baby registry, it includes cozy fleece blankets, teether rings, jumbo blocks, bubble bath and even a giant turtle sand box. It also features some gorilla-specific items, like a mini freezer, 32" anvil lopper and shredded wood.

All the items were selected by the zoo's animal care and veterinary team in New Orleans, Louisiana, according to a news release

"Audubon spends more than $70,000 a month to feed more than 15,000 animals in our care," Steve Marshall, the zoo's vice president, said in the news release. "Caring for our animals is a top priority for Audubon. Your support will provide nutritious diets and premium veterinary care to our animals like Tumani to ensure they are as healthy and happy as possible."

