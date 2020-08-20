American Girl honors pandemic heroes by turning them into one-of-a-kind dolls

(CNN) Five people on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic are getting the American Doll treatment.

The popular doll line, owned by Mattel, asked kids across the country to nominate an outstanding hero in their life as part of its Heroes with Heart contest, which is designed to thank and honor people who have risked their lives amid the pandemic.

The winners received a one-of-a-kind, custom-made American Girl doll and outfit in their hero's likeness to gift the honoree, along with a $200 American Girl gift card for the nominator, a spokesperson for American Girl told CNN.

"We had an amazing response with more than 1K nominations of really moving stories," the spokesperson said in an email statement. "Our criteria points of originality, being heartfelt in nature and fitting the contest theme helped us narrow it down, but truly every submission was moving and it's wonderful to hear of all the real-life community heroes around us."

April O'Quinn, a Virginia-based paramedic who was among the selected heroes, told CNN "it's a huge, huge honor to represent females in EMS."

