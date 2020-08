Alaskan salmon are decreasing in size thanks to climate change and competition, study says

(CNN) Alaskan salmon are getting smaller due to climate change and competition, according to a new study.

The authors researched over six decades of data from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game -- from 1957 to 2018 -- on over 12.5 million fish.

The primary cause of the declining body size of salmon, according to the study , is that the fish are spending less time out in the open Pacific Ocean.

"We saw a strong and consistent pattern that the salmon are returning to the rivers younger than they did historically," Eric Palkovacs, a professor at UC Santa Cruz and a corresponding author of the study, said in a news release.

"It seems that the ocean is becoming a riskier place to be," he said.

