(CNN) The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that fans won't be allowed to wear ceremonial headdresses and Native American-style face paint in the team's stadium.

"While we have discouraged fans from wearing headdresses for several years, effective immediately," the NFL team said in a statement , fans will be banned from entering Arrowhead Stadium if they wear headdresses.

Fans will also be asked to remove face painting that is "styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions" to enter the stadium, the team said.

The Chiefs are one of several American sports teams that have appropriated Native American imagery and traditions. On Thursday, it became the latest team to announce changes after years of criticism.

Last month, the NFL's Washington franchise announced it was retiring its logo and Redskins name, following weeks of protests denouncing racism across the country and mounting pressure from corporate sponsors. The team will be called Washington Football Team during the upcoming season.

Read More