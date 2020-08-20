Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny hospitalized after suspected poisoning: spokeswoman

Moscow (CNN) Russian opposition leader and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was unconscious and on a ventilator in a Siberian hospital Thursday after falling ill from suspected poisoning, his spokesperson said.

Navalny, 44, started feeling unwell while on a return flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, said on Twitter. The plane later made an urgent landing in Omsk, she added.

"We assume that Alexey was poisoned with something mixed into the tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid," said Yarmysh.

Navalny remains unconscious and is now connected to a ventilator, Yarmysh said.

Navalny has been admitted to the Omsk emergency hospital No. 1 and is in a "serious condition," hospital head physician Alexander Murakhovsky said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

