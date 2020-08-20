(CNN) Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, was sentenced Thursday to at least 55 years in prison for his involvement in the Ariana Grande concert attack that killed 22 people in May 2017.

Hashem Abedi was convicted in March at the Old Bailey in London of 22 counts of murder, one of attempted murder, and one of conspiracy to cause an explosion.

In his sentencing remarks, Justice Jonathan Baker said he was satisfied that the "defendant and his brother were equally culpable for the deaths and injuries which were caused by the explosion."

Salman Abedi, who was 22, died in the blast along with 22 victims. More than 260 others were injured, some very seriously, Baker said.

"The defendant having been found guilty of 22 counts of murder, there is only one sentence which can be imposed upon him for these offences and that is a sentence of imprisonment for life," Baker said of Hashem Abedi.

