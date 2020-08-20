Germans could legally have to let their dogs out twice a day

(CNN) Dog owners in Germany could be legally required to let their pets out at least twice a day for a total of one hour under the terms of proposed new regulations.

Outdoor exercise is already required under the Animal Welfare and Dog Regulation Act, but the changes will stipulate frequency and duration, according to a press release from the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Proposed changes would mandate that dogs are allowed out of kennels, for example into a garden or out for a walk with their owner.

Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Klöckner will present an amendment to existing regulations, and an announcement is expected in early 2021.

Tougher rules on breeding are also part of the proposals.

"Pets are not cuddly animals -- their needs must be taken into account. It is necessary to ensure that dogs are kept in a manner appropriate to their species," said Klöckner. "For example, that they get enough exercise and are not left alone too long."

