CNN 10 - August 21, 2020

1. Which U.S. presidential party held a largely virtual convention this week, though some delegates did gather in Milwaukee, Wisconsin?

2. Which U.S. presidential party is holding a largely virtual convention next week, though some delegates will be gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina?

3. In what country, which saw a recent outbreak in coronavirus cases, have parliamentary elections been postponed from September 19th to October 17th?

4. In what country, which has the world's third-largest economy, did gross domestic product drop by 7.8 percent from the first quarter of 2020 to the second (though it has rebounded since then)?

5. Name the Pacific body of water that China claims for itself, though at least six other governments in the region also have territorial claims.

6. What kind of bird, which cannot fold its wings, was the subject of a new study that suggested it originated in Australia and New Zealand?

7. What U.S. state grappled this week with challenges from a heat wave, dozens of wildfires, and widespread power outages that affected millions?

8. What kind of tiny mammal was recently "rediscovered" in Djibouti, 50 years after scientists believed it had gone extinct?

9. Aedes aegypti, which can spread diseases like dengue and yellow fever, are a species of what?

10. What is the name of the Pacific hurricane that passed near the coast of Baja California, Mexico this week?

