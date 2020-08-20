When it comes to non-drugstore beauty brands, it can be tough to catch a sale on them, given how few and far between they are. However, Stila — maker of tough-to-smudge liquid liner and some truly great bronzers — is offering an exclusive 20% off now through August 23. All you have to do is head to the site and add your favorite products to your cart, then once you hit checkout, just enter the code AUGUST20! to score that 20% off.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Stila products from the sale, including one of the brand’s true standouts: The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, our top liquid eyeliner pick for everyday wear, is a champion when it comes to a long-lasting, well-defined, stays-in-place look. (The only hard part is deciding which of the 12 shades you want.) The only things not included are special-offer items and sets, but there’s still plenty to choose from. Read on for more of our favorite picks from the sale, below.

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner ($17.60, originally $22; stilacosmetics.com)

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner PHOTO: Stila Cosmetics

This eyeliner is the brand’s No. 1-selling waterproof liquid liner, and it’s been around for years for a reason: It’s one of the best out there. It goes on smoothly, dries in seconds and doesn’t smudge — and it comes in a ton of shades. (If you want a smaller tip for extra control, Stila makes that too.)

Heaven’s Hue Highlighter ($25.60, originally $32; stilacosmetics.com)

Heaven's Hue Highlighter PHOTO: Stila Cosmetics

These super light highlighters have the prettiest opalescent finish and, best of all for summer days, won’t feel like another layer of makeup on your face. Instead, expect a super light finish and a formulation that feels like it’s simply melting into your skin.

Shine Fever Lip Vinyl ($19.20, originally $24; stilacosmetics.com)

Shine Fever Lip Vinyl PHOTO: Stila Cosmetics

This liquid lip lacquer is a full-coverage pop of color with a ton of pigment and shine (a tough combo to master gracefully). Shine Fever Lip Vinyl adds in argan oil to hydrate lips and some hyaluronic filling spheres to help reduce the appearance of fine lines too.

Plumping Lip Glaze ($19.20, originally $24; stilacosmetics.com)

Plumping Lip Glaze PHOTO: Stila Cosmetics

One of the brand’s best-loved formulations, Stila’s Lip Glaze has returned with some plumping benefits thrown in too. Expect sheer coverage and, importantly, a 1% MAXI-LIP “plumping complex” to smooth, define and firm your lips.

Trifecta Metallica Lip, Eye & Cheek Stick ($20.80, originally $26; stilacosmetics.com)

Trifecta Metallica Lip, Eye & Cheek Stick PHOTO: Stila Cosmetics

This shimmery stick is a handy three-in-one tool to deliver an intense dose of shimmer and color to your lips, eyes and cheeks. Layer it over pigmented base layers to build up the look for more drama, or just wear it alone.

Matte ‘N Metal Eye Shadow Palette ($39.20, originally $49; stilacosmetics.com)