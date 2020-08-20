Spanx is a go-to brand when it comes to supportive bras, smoothing shapewear and leggings that some people would frankly wear everyday if they could (looking at you, Faux Leather Leggings). Now, 20 of the brand’s most popular pieces are discounted during a limited time sale running now through August 30.

Yes, those are the same dates as a certain other huge sale: Spanx is matching Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale pricing in a slightly cheeky move that we’re definitely not complaining about. Shipping and returns are always free, so you can try a few sizes on if you’re not sure about a piece. We’ve rounded up some of the bestsellers — read on and shop them below.

Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra ($44.90, originally $68; spanx.com)

Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra PHOTO: Spanx

This best-selling bra is indeed worthy of its name, with a front closure (way easier to put on), a back made out of hosiery for smoothing and comfort, and dig-free Smart Straps that will keep you feeling supported all day.

Faux Leather Leggings ($64.90, originally $98; spanx.com)

Faux Leather Leggings PHOTO: Spanx

These much-loved leggings are the perfect thing to slip on in the fall with your favorite ankle boots and a tunic-length top. Plus, they’re center-seam free and feature a Power Waistband, which shapes and lifts your stomach and butt.

Undie-tectable Push-up Plunge ($33.90, originally $68; spanx.com)

Undie-tectable Push-up Plunge PHOTO: Spanx

For an invisible look under cottons, silks and more, this inconspicuous plunge bra features a smoothing back design, a lay-flat silhouette and convertible straps that can be styled as a cross-back, too.

Every.Wear Icon 7” Bike Short ($44.90, originally $68; spanx.com)

Every.Wear Icon 7" Bike Short PHOTO: Spanx

The summer version of leggings couldn’t get much better than Spanx’s take, which features a waistband-free design, performance fabric for breathability and a great length that works under sheer dresses for going out or with a T-shirt for a run.

Low Impact Printed Sports Bra ($38.90, originally $58; spanx.com)

Low Impact Printed Sports Bra PHOTO: Spanx

Perfect for yoga sessions, barre videos or walking the dog, this metallic sports bra makes getting out of bed to break a sweat at least a little more fun. It has dig-free straps and exactly zero hardware so you can move with total comfort.

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings ($64.90, originally $98; spanx.com)