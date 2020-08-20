We’re deep into summer, which means for many, it’s time for grilling, camping and generally squeezing in more time outdoors before colder seasons arrive. But the warm weather doesn’t just make people crave a bit of nature; it also means bugs and insects are out in full force.

If mosquitoes, bees and all sorts of other creepy-crawlies that come out in the summer too often leave you at the wrong end of a bite or sting, consider buying your own Bug Bite Thing (yes, that’s its name), a tool that provides relief for itchy, bothersome bites.

Created by a mom who wanted to find a better remedy for bug bites for her daughter, the Bug Bite Thing uses suction to extract the saliva or venom