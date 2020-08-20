Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, a lot of us have been spending more time washing our hands, using stronger soaps and hand sanitizer, and adding more cleaning products into the mix.

What’s that mean for our hands? Well, they may be extra dry and flaky as a result.

To figure out the best treatments, we went to the experts and spoke with dermatologists about the very best hand creams to soothe and moisturize your hands. Whether you’re already a hand cream addict or this whole regular moisturizing thing is brand-new territory, our experts have you covered.

Best hand creams for dry skin

Moisturizers for the hands, like moisturizers for other areas, ideally contain three components: humectants, emollients and occlusives, explains Dr. Hadley King, a New York City-based dermatologist.



“Ceramides and filaggrin are the building block proteins for locking moisture in and keeping the outside environment out,” says Dr. Caren Campbell, a San Francisco-based dermatologist.

EltaMD So Silky Hand Crème ($20; amazon.com)

This lotion is a favorite of King’s, who says, “The formula combines ceramides, emollients and vitamin E to nourish dry skin, and sclareolide, a plant-derived ingredient that helps to lighten dark spots.”

Eau Thermale Avène Cold Cream Concentrated Hand Cream ($15; amazon.com)

King says she’s a big fan of this product because the cream is “fast-absorbing and paraben-free.” She adds, “Their studies showed that it lasts through five hand washings,” which is the energy we need from a hand cream right now.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream ($18.50;