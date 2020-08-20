Chicken wings. French fries. Mozzarella sticks. Tater tots. Onion rings. Potato chips. Pigs in a blanket. Mini pizzas. These greasy guilty pleasures have a special place in our hearts, but so much deep-fried food can give your body a real beating. If all this heavy food has you craving a slightly healthier twist any time you can get one, an air fryer might be your secret weapon. With the touch of a button, an air fryer allows you to make all the foods above at a fraction of the fat content and calorie count.

Unlike typical frying devices, air fryers circulate hot air throughout the device, similar to what happens in a convection oven. And when combined with a minimal amount of oil (typically only about a teaspoon or less, as opposed to the pints of oil used in deep-fat frying), it can yield the same delicious results and crunch as deep-frying.

While all air fryers can crisp up your ingredients, differences between models range in terms of functionality and overall capacity. Some are better for single-serving cooking, others have smart designs that can make meal prep hands-off and there’s a whole host of differences in between. It’s what makes shopping for an air fryer a more difficult decision than you might anticipate.

To help find the right air fryer for you, we’ve compiled nine of the top air fryer models, all of which we chose for their combination of customer satisfaction ratings, overall functionality and price.

All you have to do is add the model of your choice to your shopping cart and start cooking.

Best air fryers

Instant Pot 6-Quart Vortex Air Fryer ($99.99; target.com)

Instant Pot devotees will love the brand’s very own air fryer, which comes with Instant Pot’s signature one-touch cooking technology. The Vortex Air Fryer has eight simple touch controls, which makes cooking a breeze. Four built-in smart programs go beyond just air-frying and can roast, bake and reheat food in a flash. Other benefits of the appliance that have won over past customers include its easy-to-clean basket as well as its spacious design that can hold large quantities of food, such as a whole 4-pound chicken. Just think how many Buffalo chicken wings you can make in one go with this one.

Cosori Smart Wi-FI Air Fryer ($119.99; amazon.com)

First and foremost, you love cooking. But you also love tech gadgets, especially smart devices that take everyday tasks deeper into the 21st century. If that sounds like you, this Cosori air fryer should be on your radar. This device c