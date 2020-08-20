Mittens the cat could become New Zealander of the Year

(CNN) Mittens the cat, a famous feline from Wellington, is in the running to be voted New Zealander of the Year, going up against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield.

The feline joins a host of nominees for the annual Kiwibank award, including figures from sectors such as politics, media, health, music and design.

Mittens has become a celebrity after locals in New Zealand's capital city started documenting his adventures around town.

The cat, a Turkish Angora, has his own Facebook page -- " The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens " -- with more than 52,000 members.

The Wellington Museum has also dedicated a mini exhibition to Mittens and his adventures, named "Floofy and Famous."

