Two giant gold nuggets worth $250,000 found in Australia

(CNN) Gold diggers in southern Australia have found two huge nuggets worth $350,000 AUD ($250,000 USD) in historic goldfields.

The pair of nuggets weigh in at a combined 3.5 kilograms (7.7 pounds) and were found on the same day near Tarnagulla in Victoria state , as shown on Thursday's episode of "Aussie Gold Hunters" on the Discovery Channel.

Prospectors Brent Shannon and his brother-in-law Ethan West found the nuggets in a matter of hours with the help of West's father Paul West, according to a Discovery Channel press release.

The nuggets have been valued at $250,000 USD.

The nuggets could fetch up to 30% more than their estimated value by weight if they are sold to a collector, according to the release.

"I reckoned we were in for a chance," Shannon told Australian breakfast chat show Sunrise. "It was in a bit of virgin ground, which means it's untouched and hasn't been mined."

Read More