Dinosaurs' unique bone structure helped them support their large weight

(CNN) Some dinosaurs were so big the ground would have shaken while they walked. But how did they carry such massive loads?

Dinosaurs likely had a different bone structure to mammals and birds that was uniquely capable of supporting huge weights, a new study has found.

A team of paleontologists, mechanical and biomedical engineers examined the upper and lower leg bones of duck-billed hadrosaurs and sauropods, long-necked and big-bodied plant eaters, whose fossils have been found on every continent.

"The structure of the trabecular, or spongy bone that forms in the interior of (the) bones we studied is unique within dinosaurs," said Anthony Fiorillo, a Southern Methodist University paleontologist and one of the authors of the study that published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.

The trabecular bone surrounds the tiny spaces or holes in the interior part of the bone that you may see in a ham bone or in the bone of a steak, Fiorillo explained in a news statement.

