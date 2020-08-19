FedEx cargo jet makes pre-dawn emergency landing in Los Angeles

(CNN) Sparks erupted from the bottom of a FedEx cargo jet as it made a pre-dawn emergency landing Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.

A man who was hurt while leaving the aircraft was taken to a hospital, said airport spokeswoman Olga Gallardo. His condition was unknown, but the injury was described as not life-threatening.

Only two people were on board, she said.

FedEx Flight 1026, a Boeing 767, experienced a landing gear malfunction while landing about around 4:50 a.m. PDT, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crew was unable to extend the left main landing gear before landing on Runway 25R, Gregor said in a statement.

