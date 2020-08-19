After nearly a decade in prison for a marijuana sale, Derek Harris has been freed

(CNN) Derek Harris, a Louisiana man who was sentenced to life in prison for selling less than $30 worth of marijuana, has been freed after nearly a decade behind bars.

Harris' life sentence was recently reduced to time served -- nine years -- and he was released from the Louisiana State Penitentiary, according to a Tuesday news release from the Promise of Justice Initiative, a New Orleans-based nonprofit.

His release comes at a time when prisoners across the country face heightened risks of coronavirus, with many institutions reporting hundreds of cases among prisoners and staff members.

"This delayed justice was a terrifying ordeal for Derek and his family," Mercedes Montagnes, the nonprofit's executive director said. "As COVID-19 rates continue to rise in DOC facilities, every day spent in Angola was a tremendous risk for Derek's health and safety."

Harris' release is just the first step in helping him move forward, his attorney, Cormac Boyle said.