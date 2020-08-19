A 3-year-old whose mom died of Covid-19 still asks her dad about when 'mommy was coming home'

(CNN) The school year is starting on a somber note for the Gayle family.

Leona Gayle, 3, is getting ready for her first day of pre-kindergarten, a milestone that her mother -- a fourth grade special education teacher -- was supposed to be there for.

But in April, Gabrielle Gayle died from coronavirus at the age of 34, leaving Leona and her family in Rosedale, New York, shocked and devastated. Gabrielle died just three days after losing her baby, who was to be named Gabriel.

Now, as the school year begins for many nationwide, the Gayle family can't help but think about Gabrielle, an educator who husband Leon Gayle described as "very caring and loving."

"My daughter asked every day...about when mommy was coming home," Leon Gayle, 34, told CNN. "And every day we had to tell her that she was in the hospital, that she's getting better. And that hopefully, you know, she'll be home soon...the day she died, I had to tell her that her mommy wasn't coming home again."

