Cincinnati Reds suspend broadcaster Thom Brennaman after he uttered anti-gay slur on air

(CNN) The Cincinnati Reds have announced the suspension of a broadcaster after he uttered an anti-gay slur on the air Wednesday.

Play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman could be heard saying on the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast, "One of the f*g capitals of the world," before then resuming his on-air duties. It's unknown what led to that remark and the context behind it.

The comment was made after a commercial break during a doubleheader between the Reds and the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Reds released a statement, saying that the "organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark."

During the second game of the doubleheader, Brennaman "was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts," the organization said in the statement.

