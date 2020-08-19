Thom Brennaman leaves MLB game broadcast after uttering anti-gay slur on air

(CNN) A broadcaster who was heard uttering a homophobic slur on an MLB game broadcast left the booth during the contest Wednesday.

Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman could be heard saying on the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast, "One of the f*g capitals of the world," before then resuming his on-air duties. It's unknown what led to that remark and the context behind it.

The comment came before the start of the second game of a doubleheader between the Reds and the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Missouri.

Video that contained his remarks was posted to Twitter, and #FireThom began trending.

In the top of the fifth inning, following a commercial break, Brennaman, who in addition to calling Reds' games also works for Fox Sports, apologized before he went off the air.

