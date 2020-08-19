A Breonna Taylor billboard was splattered with red paint across her forehead

(CNN) A billboard calling for action in the killing of Breonna Taylor was vandalized with red paint on Tuesday in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine put up 26 billboards around the city earlier this month demanding that the Louisville police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot multiple times in March by police who were executing a no-knock warrant at her apartment.

The billboard featured a portrait of Taylor that is on the cover of the September issue of the magazine. It's the first time anyone other than Winfrey has been featured on the magazine's cover in its 20-year history.