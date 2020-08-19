London (CNN) A British police officer needed to be rescued by firefighters after getting his hands stuck in a pair of handcuffs.

Fire crew in Northamptonshire, central England, tweeted that they were sent to release an officer from the device on Tuesday morning.

"09:46 Police Officer released from handcuffs after they had failed, used pedal cutters to release," they wrote.

Scott Renwick, the Core Training Sergeant for the region's police force, admitted that he was the officer in question.

Well that wasn't a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!! pic.twitter.com/WyOKGNDC8s — Core Skills Norpol - Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 18, 2020

"Well that wasn't a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!!," he wrote.

Read More