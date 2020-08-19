Opinion: Room Rater's verdict on AOC's room (and 5 others at the DNC)

Claude Taylor, the American half of the Twitter account Room Rater , lives just outside Washington DC, is a former Clinton White House staffer and chairs the political action committee Mad Dog Pac . Jessie Bahrey, the Canadian half of Room Rater, lives and works in the Vancouver, British Columbia area, where she manages a commercial greenhouse. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinions on CNN.

(CNN) Politics is as much about visuals as it is about policy, and on the second night of the Democratic National Convention we assess just how successful the speakers so far have been at creating warm and inviting settings for their speeches.

We love maps, and we wish we could see more of the world through Stacey Abrams' eyes. Though she may have lost her bid for the Georgia governorship (after numerous allegations of voter suppression), she's clearly bounced back and is ready for the fight. Just take a look at her book shelf, which features what appears to be a biography of one of America's generals, and its 18th president -- Ulysses S. Grant.

Room rating: 10/10

A patriotic rock star in the party -- check out the number of flags behind her -- and no doubt Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows it. Frankly, we all do. Have you seen her question a witness? Almost as piercing as Kamala Harris. The future beckons. Just watch and see what tomorrow brings.

Room rating: 10/10

Bill Clinton

We love Bill Clinton's lighting. It really sets the mood. We also loved eight years of peace and prosperity. The pillows are a nice touch, but having a budget surplus would be even nicer right about now. He got the whole empathy thing. We could use some of that, too.

Room rating: 10/10

Jill Biden

We love a classroom with depth and neatly-lined-up desks. Jill Biden, a woman with a heart of gold, will make a great first lady; no embarrassing photos, either. The White House could use a good teacher. America, class will soon be in session.

Room rating: 10/10

Beto O'Rourke

We do love a good book wall, especially when all the books look like they've actually been read. While Beto O'Rourke may not be in Congress anymore, he's still a leader on important issues from gun control to immigration reform. And if that's not impressive enough, he does it all while being known by just one name. Move over, Madonna.

Room rating: 10/10

Michelle Obama

Her room may have had a soft focus, but boy did Michelle Obama's speech resonate. "We can do better." "It is what it is" (until we change it). "When they go low, we go high." That's OK, that's why we have the Lincoln Project.

Room rating: 10/10