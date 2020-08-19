Sure, there are big names when it comes to electric toothbrushes (like Philips Sonicare), but they all generally don’t come cheap. Shyn’s Sonic Toothbrush is on sale for $77 from $170, and at this price you’re getting a brush that can rival the likes of Philips. The brand first popped up on our radar in 2019 when we took a look at toothbrush subscription services. The company has definitely upgraded its product selection, so we thought we’d take a deeper dive into the Shyn experience with the Sonic Toothbrush.

And what exactly is a sonic toothbrush? Well, it’s an electric brush that vibrates more than 30,000 times per minute, giving you more brushstrokes throughout use, which in turn removes more plaque with each use.

The Shyn takes this sonic toothbrush standard and ups the vibrants to over 31,000 times per minute. It pairs that with specialized brush heads, settings and intensity levels. You’re getting a personalized brushing experience in a sleek build that’s meant to leave you with clean teeth you’re ready to show off. Additionally, Shyn is an American Dental Association (ADA) accepted sonic toothbrush.

After using the Shyn Sonic Toothbrush for a week, we have to say we loved it. We can’t guarantee results, but we will say we enjoyed pretty much everything about this upgrade to our daily self-care. Let’s dive into it.

Setup and charge

PHOTO: Ellen McAlpine/CNN

The Shyn Sonic Toothbrush comes packed with three brush heads: whitening, anti-plaque and gum care.

As with other electronic toothbrushes, you’ll be able to swap out those brush heads by clicking and unclicking them to the top of the Shyn Sonic. They attach over a small metal rod — and don’t be alarmed if there’s a small gap between the brush head and the toothbrush itself. Shyn notes that this gap helps it to work properly.

The charger isn’t the same Qi-enabled standard phones use; it’s a small plastic circle with a peg centered on the top. You’ll place the Shyn Sonic onto the charging base, and that peg on the charger connects to the hole in the toothbrush.

Our main qualm with the Shyn is a super long charge that’s required before you can start using it. Shyn recommends a 16-hour charge once it’s out of the box, and after that, Shyn says the battery can last for 14 days if you’re using the brush at intensity level 3 in clean mode twice a day. But we found we still had to recharge it after just a week of use (following that initial 16-hour boost).

The brushing experience