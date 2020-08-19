The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of those annual events that fans of the department store just can’t miss. Year after year, it features downright amazing discounts on the best clothing, beauty, home and designer items on the market for fall, fashion’s most anticipated season.

This year, the sale officially runs from August 19 through August 30, and features bestsellers from major brands like Ugg, Patagonia, Adidas, Spanx, Madewell and so much more. Since it can be a bit overwhelming to work your way through the thousands of products included in the highly anticipated event, we’ve made it easy for you by rounding up our top picks below.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($64.90, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Upgrade your fall wardrobe with these bestselling faux leather leggings, featuring an in-office look with a work-from-home feel.

Ugg Fluffette Slipper ($59.90, originally $89.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Fluffette Slipper

You may never wear real shoes again after trying these plush slippers from Ugg.

Topshop Ribbed Open Front Cardigan ($44.90, originally $68; nordstrom.com)