Each month we’ve been bringing you a roundup of Underscored readers’ favorite products from the past 30 days. Now that we’re more than halfway through 2020 (praise be), we’re taking a look at the our readers’ most-purchased items on Amazon of the entire year so far.

Let this list be inspiration for a little retail therapy, and also some reassurance that people are learning to adapt to an unpredictable world — building comfortable work-from-home setups, finding creative ways to tell people they care and, of course, investing in the perfect loungewear.

From lap desks to breakfast sandwich makers, here are Underscored’s bestselling Amazon products of 2020. And if you’re looking for more goods, check out our roundup of our favorite problem-solving Amazon products and truly unusual Amazon goods.

Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel ($25; amazon.com)

Swap the salon pedicure for this extremely effective at-home peel. Just leave the mask booties on your feet for an hour, rinse and then watch in horrified delight as layers of dry, dead skin slough off over the following week. Check out our review of Baby Foot here.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid ($39.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for the best nonstick pan of 2020 has been a top seller for months, thanks to the fact that it really can do it all: sear, sauté, steam and even survive the dishwasher.

Apple AirPods Pro ($234, originally $249; amazon.com)