Smoothies, soups and salsas. Nut butters, milkshakes and margaritas. Puddings, dips and batters. If any of this sounds like the making of the menu of your dreams, a kitchen blender should be at the top of your small appliance wish list.

But with so many options ⁠— and a huge range of price tags⁠ — to choose from, picking the right one for your needs can be tricky. To help settle the score, we put nine popular blenders to the test⁠ whipping up smoothies, soups and nut butter and pulverizing ice to find the models that produced the creamiest, silkiest textures and had the best functionality, durability and more.

The bottom line: Higher cost also means increased performance and a longer-lasting machine, so if you’re a frequent blender, we think they’re worth the investment in the long run (and just think how much you’ll save by skipping your daily $8 smoothie by making your own version at home). But if you rarely have the need to blend — and prefer Skippy to your own custom almond butter⁠ — a budget model should suit your needs just fine.

After lots of blending, tamping, cleaning and avoiding noise complaints from the neighbors, we narrowed it down to three winners: